Southern Minnesota crash leaves woman dead, 3 children injured

A crash involving an international tractor-trailer left a woman dead and three young children injured in Redwood County on Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 68 at Redwood County Road 6 in Vail Township, approximately 22 miles east of Marshall, Minnesota.

The driver of a pickup truck was heading north on the county road when it collided with an International tractor-trailer at the intersection. Law enforcement did not share any further circumstances that led to the crash.

A 25-year-old woman from Wheaton, who was driving the pickup, was killed in the crash. Three children in the car, ages 1, 2, and 4, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital.

The 65-year-old international tractor-trailer driver from Redwood Falls also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelt during the collision, according to the report.

At least 153 people have been killed on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.