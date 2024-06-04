Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:24 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Sibley County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 1:35 PM CDT until TUE 2:15 PM CDT, Beltrami County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 1:54 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 1:55 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County

Southern Minnesota crash leaves woman dead, 3 children injured

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 4, 2024 12:55pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

Stock image of police lights. (FOX TV Stations)

VAIL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash involving an international tractor-trailer left a woman dead and three young children injured in Redwood County on Monday afternoon. 

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 68 at Redwood County Road 6 in Vail Township, approximately 22 miles east of Marshall, Minnesota. 

The driver of a pickup truck was heading north on the county road when it collided with an International tractor-trailer at the intersection. Law enforcement did not share any further circumstances that led to the crash. 

A 25-year-old woman from Wheaton, who was driving the pickup, was killed in the crash. Three children in the car, ages 1, 2, and 4, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital. 

The 65-year-old international tractor-trailer driver from Redwood Falls also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelt during the collision, according to the report. 

At least 153 people have been killed on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. 