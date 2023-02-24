Freezing dog found tied to tree outside shelter during snowstorm

An animal shelter in Utah had to remind residents not to leave pets outside their facility after workers found a freezing dog tied up to a tree in the snow.

"Leaving them tied up with no shelter or water is a crime," South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood Promise said in a Facebook post. "We ask that you call us and we will see what we can do to help you and your pet. Do not just leave your animals at the front of a shelter."

Officials said the dog is now safe, warm and "decompressing for a few days," but the outcome could have been far worse.

"We will get to know him as he gets warm and opens up to us," they said.

Tips for caring for dogs in cold weather

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, here are some things you can do to keep your pets safe in cold weather:

A dog wearing boots pranced along Boylston Street in Boston's Back Bay as snow fell, Jan. 7, 2017. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)