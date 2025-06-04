Some Target employees mandated to return work in-person

article

The Brief More Target employees will soon be working in-person at the company's downtown Minneapolis headquarters. Target has more than 7,000 employees at the downtown headquarters. They're currently required to be in-person five weeks per year. It will be up to group leaders to determine how many employees are in-office, and how many days they are required.



More Target employees will be returning to work in-person at the company’s downtown Minneapolis headquarters, officials told FOX 9 on Wednesday.

What we know:

Target Corp. does not have a company-wide in-person work mandate. It is one of the largest employers in downtown Minneapolis, with more than 7,000 workers at headquarters.

READ MORE: Target's sales drop in Q1, and they may continue dropping all year

What it means

Why you should care:

Target officials say their corporate policy has not changed. They have five mandated weeks in-office per year. Aside from that, the company allows groups and divisions to decide how to allocate their team between in-office and remote work.

Target officials did not say which groups or how many employees are being required to return to in-office work, or if it’s permanent.

More and more companies are requiring employees to return to the office, since remote work became a normality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Target officials are saying

What they're saying:

Target officials released a statement to FOX 9 on Wednesday, saying it’s up to group leaders to determine how often and how many employees must work in-office.

"Team members tell us they see the benefit from the in-person connection and collaboration that’s a part of being in the office. At this point, individual leaders are empowered to make decisions for their teams based on company guidance as well as what's best for the role they play in our business."