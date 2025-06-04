Some Target employees mandated to return work in-person
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More Target employees will be returning to work in-person at the company’s downtown Minneapolis headquarters, officials told FOX 9 on Wednesday.
What we know:
Target Corp. does not have a company-wide in-person work mandate. It is one of the largest employers in downtown Minneapolis, with more than 7,000 workers at headquarters.
What it means
Why you should care:
Target officials say their corporate policy has not changed. They have five mandated weeks in-office per year. Aside from that, the company allows groups and divisions to decide how to allocate their team between in-office and remote work.
Target officials did not say which groups or how many employees are being required to return to in-office work, or if it’s permanent.
More and more companies are requiring employees to return to the office, since remote work became a normality during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What Target officials are saying
What they're saying:
Target officials released a statement to FOX 9 on Wednesday, saying it’s up to group leaders to determine how often and how many employees must work in-office.
"Team members tell us they see the benefit from the in-person connection and collaboration that’s a part of being in the office. At this point, individual leaders are empowered to make decisions for their teams based on company guidance as well as what's best for the role they play in our business."
The Source: This story uses information from a statement provided by Target and past FOX 9 reporting.