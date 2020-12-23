Snow emergencies declared in Minneapolis and St. Paul

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 54 mins ago
Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis and St. Paul starting December 23, 2020

(FOX 9) - Snow emergencies have been declared in both Twin Cities on Wednesday as a snowstorm moves in.

In Minneapolis, parking restrictions for the emergency will take effect starting at 9 p.m. The schedule for the city is as follows:

• Wednesday, Dec. 23, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Day 1): Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.
• Thursday, Dec. 24, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 2): Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.
• Friday, Dec. 25, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 3): Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.

In St. Paul, parking restrictions will also start at 9 p.m. as plows get on the road. The schedule will move ahead as follows:

  • Beginning Wednesday at 9 p.m., all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park your vehicle on any streets labeled as "NIGHT PLOW ROUTES" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."
  • Starting Thursday morning at 8 a.m., all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Day plow routes are not labeled. If there are no signs that read "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" then consider it a day plow route.

Both cities warn drivers to make sure their vehicles are parked on appropriate streets. Vehicles parked on plow routes will face being towed.

Snow emergencies have also been declared in many other cities in the metro and beyond. Please check with your local city for more information.