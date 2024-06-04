Smith Foundry ordered to end some operations by EPA

A foundry in Minneapolis that has been accused of violating federal air standards guidelines will shut down its melting and casting operations, and pay a fine as a result of a settlement with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA announced today an enforcement agreement with Smith Foundry for its alleged violations stemming from a 2023 inspection.



At the time, the EPA determined that Smith Foundry had violated the Clean Air Act among other things, emitting fine particulates at twice the amount allowed by its permit since 2018.

As part of the agreement, in addition to Smith Foundry ceasing those operations within one year, it will also pay an $80,000 civil penalty.

According to the EPA, the changes in facility operations will, "significantly reduce emissions and are expected to improve air quality in the East Phillips neighborhood to better protect the health and well-being of residents."

The company will still operate its metal finishing processes, which generate significantly fewer amounts of hazardous air pollutants, the EPA says. However, the company will need to obtain new permits to operate its metal finishing facility.

The company submitted an updated permit application to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) on April 30, 2024, but withdrew it in anticipation of its EPA settlement.