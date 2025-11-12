Slice Brothers sells to new ownership after expansion, checkered past

article

The Brief First opened in 2021, Slice Brothers Pizza expanded to four locations throughout the Twin Cities in as many years. Since then, its owners have been sued for unpaid back rent at its Mall of America location, and closed the doors to its downtown St. Paul store. Founder-owners Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond have now announced on social media that the business will be sold to new owners.



What we know:

First opening in fall of 2021 in northeast Minneapolis, the take-out-only restaurant offered pizza by the slice, as well as full pies.

Plans to be a late-night option for the area never materialized, and although a fire set them back in October 2021, a community crowdfunding effort helped restore the damage, and raised more than $24,000 in the process.

With the surplus funds from its GoFundMe campaign, owner-founders Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond pledged to overhaul the landscape of its NE location property, while adding benches, trees and seating for people to eat. However, those plans seemingly never materialized either.

In May 2022, they then expanded into the Midtown Global Market in south Minneapolis then taking on locations in the Mall of America and St. Paul as well, before being sued by mall officials for back rent and shuttering the downtown location.

Now it seems as if the journey will end there.

A post on social media says their business has been sold to new owners, while thanking the "customers and community" that embraced us.

"Your love of our pizza, your smiles, and your shared moments have meant the world to us," the post reads.

What's next:

The social media post does not provide any details on new ownership or the future of active locations.