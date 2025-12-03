Sled dogs recovering after trailer splits in half on icy Minnesota interstate

The Brief Slick roads caused many crashes across Minnesota over the weekend. A trailer carrying sled dogs split in half on I-494 in the Twin Cities. The dogs are being monitored for any signs of traumatic injuries.



A Monticello-based dog-sledding team said they are grateful for the Good Samaritans and first responders who helped rescue the huskies over the weekend.

The dogs were inside a trailer that tipped over and split into two pieces on Interstate 494 on Saturday morning.

Rescue caught on camera

Photo shows a Monticello Husky and a crash on Interstate 94. (FOX 9)

The backstory:

Jack and Kris Christopher, owners of Silent Run Adventures, LLC, said they are in their 17th season. They have trained dogs for over 30 years and currently have 35 dogs.

A traumatic incident like this was a first for the team.

They provide dog sled rides and participate in dozens of events throughout the year.

What we know:

Jack and Kris and nine of their huskies were headed for day 2 of a pet fest event in Excelsior on Saturday morning.

At around 10 a.m., Jack said he hit a slick patch on I-494 near Minnetonka, when he saw the trailer swing around and hit the truck.

"I was in shock. I looked in the rearview mirror, and I see plywood, and that’s the bottom of the trailer. And then I open the door and realize that the trailer was across the lane," said Jack.

The trailer had split into two pieces.

The rescue:

They credit many Good Samaritans for stopping to help, and first responders for their swift actions.

"We had at least eight to ten people out of their vehicles asking how they could help. A guy got out of his car and said did you call 911 and I said, all I thought about were the dogs, please call," said Kris.

"[Rebel] was standing on top of his box. Just standing there. Good boy Rebel, just stay there, so I could grab him and put a line on him. The rest were all still in their boxes," said Jack.

"Dog boxes are designed to keep dogs secure. That’s why mushers travel with them that way."

One of the huskies, Hoss, got loose. Thankfully, Kris was able to catch up to him, and a state trooper spotted the pair.

Recovery:

The dogs were checked out immediately by a veterinarian. They are almost in the clear after being monitored for around five days for any signs of head trauma and internal injuries.

"He’s the vet that works for the Klondike Race, he’s also one of the founders of the race. So, he’s familiar with sled dogs and knew exactly what to look for. And was able to tell us what to look for," said Jack.

"I’ve never had something like that happen. Some of them were a little more shook up than others. Some of them calmed down right away."

They credit the boxes the dogs travel in for minimizing impact.

Total loss:

Their custom dog sled trailer was a total loss and was worth roughly $14,000.

"I ordered a special width and special height because I had two rows of 24 dog boxes in there. Double stacked with an aisle up the middle, so I can get in, get the dogs in their boxes. And then there was room on top for dog sleds. It was a special height to get me enough room to build proper height boxes and get the sleds on top. So, it was a lot of custom work," said Jack.

What you can do:

A fundraiser has been started to help with medical and unexpected expenses.