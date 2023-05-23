Skol! Minnesota sports license plate designs will soon be available for fans

Fans of Minnesota professional sports teams will soon be able to show off their fandom with an official license plate.

As the Minnesota Legislature wrapped up its work Tuesday, within the approved omnibus transportation finance package is HF 183 – a bill that allows fans of the Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild, Twins or Minnesota United to be eligible for a professional sports team plate bearing the team’s logo if they contribute $30 annually to charitable foundations associations with the respective team.

A plate honoring murdered Indigenous people will also be available with a $20 annual contribution to the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives account.

In addition to the contribution and normal Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) fees, a $5 transfer fee would apply to those looking to sport their new design on multiple vehicles.

New plate designs will be available beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

These plates join several other special license plates available in Minnesota, including one for Minnesota State Parks, critical habitats, state colleges and more.