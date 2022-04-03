Silver Lake fire chief hits injured driver while responding to crash scene

A Silver Lake fire chief struck a woman injured in the crash he was responding to on Saturday.

A Hutchinson woman driving a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on Highway 7 at milepost 150 near Hale Township when her SUV left the roadway into a ditch. Her SUV then struck an electrical control box and knocked down a power line, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's incident report.

As fire chief Dale Kosek was arriving at the scene in a Chevrolet Silverado, he struck the 28-year-old woman.

"Pedestrian had sustained injuries prior to the incident," the incident report states.

The woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries at North Memorial Hospital, State Patrol wrote.