‘Signing day’ held for high school seniors committing to be teachers

Oftentimes a ceremony surrounding collegiate athletics, a Minnesota high school held its own signing day to celebrate students headed down another path.

Maple Lake Public Schools had seven seniors sign their "letter of intent" to enter teacher education programs at different colleges and universities in Minnesota.

The future teacher Letter of intent signing ceremony was a part of the school’s teacher appreciation week organized by its student council for staff and graduating seniors.

Speakers congratulated them on their decision and the journey ahead, assuring them they shouldn’t enter the profession for money, but instead to help students pursue their dream.