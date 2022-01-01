Sign of hope: Bible recovered after fire destroys Corcoran home

article

Angie Reed and her family were supposed to be at their Corcoran home on Tuesday morning, but they decided to get an early start on a post-Christmas road trip to beat incoming winter weather. Shortly after, they learned the devastating news. A massive fire had destroyed their home.

"We have only seen pictures, which are pretty traumatic. I imagine that going there will be even more difficult," said Reed.

A fire destroyed their home in Corcoran, Minnesota. (FOX 9) Expand

"Stuff that you didn't think you cared about that much...you don't realize you care about it until it's gone," said Hudson Reed, Angie's son.

Reed, her husband and their four children will now spend the start of the new year rebuilding everything they lost. They decided to continue with their planned road trip and have only seen pictures of what's left of their home.

"My husband and I really want to be in Minnesota, but it's that reality of...we don't have a home to go to. This is probably what is best for our kids right now, so we are just pushing forward and taking things hour by hour," said Reed.

The family lost things that can't be replaced, like the footprints and ashes of their daughter who passed away.

One of their three cats is still missing as well.

The Hennepin Fire Investigation Team is still investigating the cause of the fire. (FOX 9)

But amid the rubble, something miraculous was discovered.

"My brother actually found it. Literally, our house is in ashes...and there's this bible laying there," said Reed.

A children's Bible Angie bought as a Christmas present for her daughter, but forgot to give her, was still intact.

A bible was found intact amidst all of the rubble. (FOX 9)

"I feel like God just protected us from that trauma of being there and the 'what ifs' of how that could have turned out. I'm so thankful that we weren't home," said Reed. The Reeds are also thankful every one of their family members is safe and say they are overwhelmed by the support they've received from their community and beyond.

"We are so incredibly thankful. We can't even express the gratitude that we feel," said Reed.

It's still unclear what caused the fire. It is being investigated by the Hennepin Fire Investigation Team.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Reed family. As of Saturday night, it had raised more than $30,000.