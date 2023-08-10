Shutterfly to close Shakopee facility, lay off 246 workers

Following a layoff of 97 employees earlier in 2023, Shutterfly has announced it will permanently close its Shakopee facility.

A letter to the Minnesota Employment and Economic Development State’s Rapid Response Team on Thursday provided an official notification under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that Shutterfly has made the decision to close its facility, anticipating its 246 employees will experience an employment loss.

Located at 5005 Dean Lakes Boulevard in Shakopee, the photography accessories company allows users to customize photo books, wall art, décor and more.

In the announcement, the company said it anticipates first separations will occur on Oct. 9, with additional separations occurring on multiple dates until the facility closes on June 28, 2024. The final separations will occur on June 28, 2024.

According to a statement provided to FOX 9: "This decision was carefully considered as part of our strategy to strengthen our overall business operations and consolidate production into our larger manufacturing hub locations… We fully recognize the impact this decision will have on our dedicated employees, their families, and the Shakopee community. While it was a difficult choice, we remain committed to supporting our employees during this transition. Over the next several months, we will work closely with all affected employees, providing support that includes outplacement services. We will also ensure that they have the opportunity to apply for open positions and receive relocation assistance, where applicable, to other Shutterfly manufacturing and production facilities."

