St. Peter officer-involved shooting: Suspect dead, officer shot in the arm
ST. PETER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a St. Peter Police officer is in stable condition after being shot in the arm and a suspect is dead after a police pursuit led to a standoff on Thursday night.
READ MORE: Officer shot in St. Peter neighborhood prompts shelter-in-place order, BCA investigating
Officer shot in St. Peter
What we know:
Law enforcement officials say the incident began when Mankato police tried to stop a driver who was speeding in a vehicle. The man driving the vehicle refused to stop and fled from police by heading north on Highway 169, leading officers to initiate a pursuit.
Police say the man avoided stop sticks near Highway 99 and fled through St. Peter before stopping at a home in the 2100 block of Bunker Lane, where he barricaded himself inside.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office then issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the area as law enforcement tried to negotiate a peaceful resolution.
Police say multiple shots were fired during this time, and a St. Peter police officer was struck in the arm. That officer is now in stable condition after being airlifted to a hospital.
Authorities say officers then entered the home and found the suspect was dead. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Police add there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The suspect's cause of death and identity have not been released.
Officials have not shared details on any shots fired by officers.
What's next:
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the use-of-force incident and is expected to release further details at a later date.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Peter Police Department and previous FOX 9 reporting.