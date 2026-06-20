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St. Peter officer-involved shooting: Suspect dead, officer shot in the arm

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 20, 2026 10:42 AM CDT
Published June 20, 2026 10:42 AM CDT
Police officer shot and wounded, BCA investigating
Police officer shot and wounded, BCA investigating

Police officer shot and wounded, BCA investigating

The Minnesota BCA is investigating a use-of-force incident after a police officer was shot and injured in a St. Peter neighborhood, prompting a shelter-in-place order. FOX 9’s Bill Keller has the latest.  

The Brief

    • A St. Peter police officer is recovering after being shot in the arm during a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Thursday evening.
    • The suspect was found dead by police after they entered the home he was barricaded inside of, but police have not released his official cause of death.
    • The incident began with a police pursuit in Mankato.

ST. PETER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a St. Peter Police officer is in stable condition after being shot in the arm and a suspect is dead after a police pursuit led to a standoff on Thursday night. 

READ MORE: Officer shot in St. Peter neighborhood prompts shelter-in-place order, BCA investigating

Officer shot in St. Peter

Neighbors react after St. Peter shelter-in-place, police incident
Neighbors react after St. Peter shelter-in-place, police incident

Neighbors react after St. Peter shelter-in-place, police incident

Joshua and Hailey Flatt live next door to where an incident involving law enforcement happened in St. Peter Thursday night that forced a shelter-in-place for the neighborhood. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office lifted the shelter-in-place just after 10:30, and the situation was resolved.

What we know:

Law enforcement officials say the incident began when Mankato police tried to stop a driver who was speeding in a vehicle. The man driving the vehicle refused to stop and fled from police by heading north on Highway 169, leading officers to initiate a pursuit.

Police say the man avoided stop sticks near Highway 99 and fled through St. Peter before stopping at a home in the 2100 block of Bunker Lane, where he barricaded himself inside. 

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office then issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the area as law enforcement tried to negotiate a peaceful resolution. 

Police say multiple shots were fired during this time, and a St. Peter police officer was struck in the arm. That officer is now in stable condition after being airlifted to a hospital. 

Authorities say officers then entered the home and found the suspect was dead. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 10:30 p.m. 

Police add there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The suspect's cause of death and identity have not been released.

Officials have not shared details on any shots fired by officers.

What's next:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the use-of-force incident and is expected to release further details at a later date. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Peter Police Department and previous FOX 9 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota