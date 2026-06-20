St. Peter officer-involved shooting: Suspect dead, officer shot in the arm

The Brief A St. Peter police officer is recovering after being shot in the arm during a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Thursday evening. The suspect was found dead by police after they entered the home he was barricaded inside of, but police have not released his official cause of death. The incident began with a police pursuit in Mankato.



Authorities say a St. Peter Police officer is in stable condition after being shot in the arm and a suspect is dead after a police pursuit led to a standoff on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Officer shot in St. Peter neighborhood prompts shelter-in-place order, BCA investigating

Officer shot in St. Peter

What we know:

Law enforcement officials say the incident began when Mankato police tried to stop a driver who was speeding in a vehicle. The man driving the vehicle refused to stop and fled from police by heading north on Highway 169, leading officers to initiate a pursuit.

Police say the man avoided stop sticks near Highway 99 and fled through St. Peter before stopping at a home in the 2100 block of Bunker Lane, where he barricaded himself inside.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office then issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the area as law enforcement tried to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

Police say multiple shots were fired during this time, and a St. Peter police officer was struck in the arm. That officer is now in stable condition after being airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities say officers then entered the home and found the suspect was dead. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police add there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The suspect's cause of death and identity have not been released.

Officials have not shared details on any shots fired by officers.

What's next:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the use-of-force incident and is expected to release further details at a later date.