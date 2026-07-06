Expand / Collapse search

Man holding mortar firework gets projectile launched into side

By
FOX 9
Minnesota
Published July 6, 2026 3:17 PM CDT
Published July 6, 2026 3:17 PM CDT
July 4th fireworks: When to call 311 or 911
July 4th fireworks: When to call 311 or 911

July 4th fireworks: When to call 311 or 911

Law enforcement agencies across the Twin Cities are stressing the difference between when someone should call 311, 911 or their fire department in response to fireworks over the 4th of July weekend.

The Brief

    • The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hurt in a fireworks accident north of Randall.
    • Authorities believe a mortar-style firework exploded in his hand while he was holding it, sending a projectile into his side.
    • He was then taken to a hospital, where the extent of his injuries so far remain unknown.

CUSHING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man lighting fireworks was hurt when one exploded in his hand in central Minnesota, sending a projectile into his side resulting in a trip to the hospital.

Fireworks accident injures man north of Randall

What we know:

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says around 1:47 a.m. on July 4 deputies were called to a home three miles north of Randall in Cushing Township.

Dig deeper:

At the scene, authorities learned that Colton Husen, 37, of Breckenridge, Colorado, was lighting a mortar-style firework while holding it in the air when it blew up from the bottom, sending a projectile into his side.

He was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with injuries that have not been detailed.

The Source: Information provided by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

MinnesotaCrime and Public Safety