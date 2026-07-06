Man holding mortar firework gets projectile launched into side
CUSHING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man lighting fireworks was hurt when one exploded in his hand in central Minnesota, sending a projectile into his side resulting in a trip to the hospital.
Fireworks accident injures man north of Randall
What we know:
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says around 1:47 a.m. on July 4 deputies were called to a home three miles north of Randall in Cushing Township.
Dig deeper:
At the scene, authorities learned that Colton Husen, 37, of Breckenridge, Colorado, was lighting a mortar-style firework while holding it in the air when it blew up from the bottom, sending a projectile into his side.
He was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with injuries that have not been detailed.
The Source: Information provided by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.