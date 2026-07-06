Man holding mortar firework gets projectile launched into side

The Brief The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hurt in a fireworks accident north of Randall. Authorities believe a mortar-style firework exploded in his hand while he was holding it, sending a projectile into his side. He was then taken to a hospital, where the extent of his injuries so far remain unknown.



A man lighting fireworks was hurt when one exploded in his hand in central Minnesota, sending a projectile into his side resulting in a trip to the hospital.

Fireworks accident injures man north of Randall

What we know:

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says around 1:47 a.m. on July 4 deputies were called to a home three miles north of Randall in Cushing Township.

Dig deeper:

At the scene, authorities learned that Colton Husen, 37, of Breckenridge, Colorado, was lighting a mortar-style firework while holding it in the air when it blew up from the bottom, sending a projectile into his side.

He was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with injuries that have not been detailed.