Shoppers buy local on Small Business Saturday

After Gray Thursday and Black Friday, many shoppers turn to their local shops for Small Business Saturday.

The annual holiday encourages people out looking for gifts to consider supporting smaller sellers.

In Excelsior, Minnesota, shoppers were out in full force throughout the day, looking for deals while supporting local businesses along Water Street in the city.

Everyone seemed to be in the Christmas and Small Business Saturday spirit, including Santa Claus, who was also out for the day.

"Small businesses, wherever it is, home businesses... Those are important," said Santa Claus. "So, not all the big corporations are there for us, but the small ones are there for us always."

"Absolutely those matter," he added before threatening, "naughty list if you do not shop small business."