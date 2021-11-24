Shooting of pregnant woman in Minneapolis now a double homicide after death of unborn twins

Police say the shooting of a pregnant woman in Minneapolis last September is now considered a double homicide after the death of her unborn twins.

In a statement Wednesday night, police confirmed the case is now a homicide investigation after a medical examiner's report was released this week.

It all stems from the shooting on September 18 in the area of 23rd Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North in the Hawthorne neighborhood. On that date, officers were called to North Memorial around 6:30 p.m. for a woman who had shown up with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police learned the woman was standing on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North when she hear gunshots and realized she had been struck by a bullet. The woman survived her injuries but police say she lost her two unborn twins. The medical examiner report says the babies were eight to nine weeks along in gestation.

The victim has since been released from the hospital while officers are still looking for the culprit. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

The deaths mark the 88th and 89th homicides of the year in Minneapolis.