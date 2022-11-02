Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead, suspect in custody

Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night.

According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired.

Officers were nearby at the time of the shooting and responded to the scene.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Paul Fire Medics arrived to render aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since said a 20-year-old St. Paul man has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.