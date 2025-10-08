Shipt delivery driver accused of stealing over $16K in purchases from Target customers

The Brief A Minneapolis man is accused of stealing purchases from Target customers while he was working as a Shipt delivery driver. Khang Huu Hoang, 25, is charged with one count of theft by swindle. Hoang would mark the items as delivered and then take the items with him, the charges allege.



A Minneapolis Shipt delivery driver allegedly stole more than $16,000 in purchases from Target customers.

Khang Huu Hoang, 25, is charged with one count of theft by swindle.

Shipt delivery driver charged

What we know:

According to the charges, on Aug. 18, officers received reports that Hoang was a Shipt delivery driver who was reportedly marking packages coming from a Minneapolis Target as delivered that were never received by the purchasers.

Court documents say that in one of the incidents, a Target employee had bought a vacuum cleaner, which was then marked as delivered but never received. The employee then got surveillance footage, which allegedly showed Hoang delivering the vacuum, taking a picture of it to verify the delivery, then taking the vacuum and leaving.

Target was then notified by a staff member at an apartment building on South 9th Street in Minneapolis about a "large amount of empty Target shipping boxes" in the building's garbage, the charges said. Many of the boxes had different addresses throughout the Twin Cities.

According to court documents, Target found that Hoang was the Shipt delivery driver for all of those packages. Additionally, all those packages were marked as delivered but reported missing by customers.

The items in the empty boxes found at the apartment building were worth at least $5,337.53, and Hoang was the delivery driver for about $16,541.69 worth of items that were never delivered to customers.

Hoang was a resident at the apartment building where the empty Target boxes were found, and he was seen on camera disposing of the boxes at least 27 times, court documents said.

Hoang allegedly took items including a standing fan, Shark and Dyson vacuums, a Roku TV and a 50-inch Samsung Smart TV.

During a search warrant, officers found over $6,000 of the stolen items.

What's next:

Hoang is currently in custody, and his first court appearance is set for Oct. 27.