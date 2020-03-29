Sheriff: Toilet paper, dispenser stolen from park in Stearns County, Minnesota

article

As shoppers face empty toilet paper aisles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office has discovered some people are turning to theft.

According to the sheriff's office, on March 23, a deputy responded to Quarry Park on a report of damage to property. There, he discovered the entire toilet paper dispenser had been broken off the wall, with only the rivets left behind.

"Apparently, someone was really in need of a small supply of toilet paper and couldn’t locate any," officials wrote. "Certainly, we’ve all experienced a bathroom emergency, but this seems a bit much."

Toilet paper before theft







