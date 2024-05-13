1 dead in central MN after ATV crashes into truck

A collision between an ATV and a truck left one person dead in Elmdale Township on Sunday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:21 p.m. on May 12, their office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident involving a truck and an ATV one mile east of Upsala.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 30-year-old woman from Bowlus was traveling east on 30th Street in a Chevrolet Silverado when an ATV driven by Terry Theis, 55, also of Bowlus, was traveling north on 60th Avenue.

The ATV Theis was driving went through the stop sign at the intersection, and was struck by the truck, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Silverado was uninjured.

Law enforcement officials are reminding people to exercise caution as recreational vehicle traffic increases in the summer months ahead.