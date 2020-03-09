Sheriff: 2 dead, deputies on leave after officer-involved shooting in Cass County

Two people are dead and sheriff’s deputies are on leave after an incident in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said at 1:38 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of an intruder at a house in Backus and a shot had been fired.

Deputies responded to the area, where they encountered an armed adult male in the street. He approached deputies with a firearm and one of the deputies shot and killed him.

Deputies later located another adult male deceased inside the house.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies on both of the victims.

The deputies involved are currently on paid administrative leave. Their names have not been released.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Pine River Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.