Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge wildfire: Crews continue to contain flames Sunday morning
Authorities are still working to contain a wildfire at the Sherburne County Wildlife Refuge.
Aerial images taken Sunday morning show crews extinguishing hot spots and holding a perimeter around the fire.
READ MORE: Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge fire closes County Road 11
Fire at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge
Authorities respond to a large grass fire at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. (FOX 9)
What we know:
The fire burned a large patch in the Sherburne County Wildlife Refuge.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office closed County Road 11 between 40th Street and 25th Street on Saturday night. The entire road is now open.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not shared information on what started the fire or its exact size.
What's next:
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: This story uses information from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and images of the fire.