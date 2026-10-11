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Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge wildfire: Crews continue to contain flames Sunday morning

By
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Wildfires
Published October 11, 2026 10:32 AM CDT
Published October 11, 2026 10:32 AM CDT
article

Image shows a part of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge that was burned in a fire.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Authorities continue to respond to a large grass fire in the Sherburne County Wildlife Refuge Sunday morning.
    • Crews were spotted working to contain the fire and extinguish hot spots.
    • No injuries or property damage were reported.

Authorities are still working to contain a wildfire at the Sherburne County Wildlife Refuge.

Aerial images taken Sunday morning show crews extinguishing hot spots and holding a perimeter around the fire.

READ MORE: Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge fire closes County Road 11

Fire at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge 

Authorities respond to a large grass fire at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.  (FOX 9)

What we know:

The fire burned a large patch in the Sherburne County Wildlife Refuge.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office closed County Road 11 between 40th Street and 25th Street on Saturday night. The entire road is now open.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared information on what started the fire or its exact size. 

What's next:

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source: This story uses information from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and images of the fire.

WildfiresSherburne CountyFire