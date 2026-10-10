Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge fire closes County Road 11

The Brief The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office asked residents to avoid the area of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge as several fire departments battle a large fire. Sherburne County Road 11 is closed from 40th Street to 25th Street, according to the sheriff's office.



A large fire near the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge has closed part of County Road 11 and prompted officials to warn people to stay away.

Fire at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge

What they're saying:

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the Sherburne Nationa Wildlife Refuge and County Road 11 as a fire burns.

"We’re asking residents to avoid the area of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge as several fire departments battle a large fire. Sherburne County Road 11 is closed indefinitely from 40th Street to 25th Street. Please avoid the area," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

What we don't know:

It is not what started the fire or how big it is exactly. It is not clear when the portion of County Road 11 wil reopen.