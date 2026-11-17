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The Brief A study using data from the CDC broke down what the binge-drinking rates were for every state in the country. The CDC defines binge-drinking as a woman drinking four or more drinks in one sitting or a man drinking five or more drinks. Six Midwest states landed in the top 10 for having the highest binge-drinking rates.



A new study determined which U.S. states had the highest binge-drinking rates. What the study discovered was that most of the states at the top of the list could be found in the Midwest.

Binge-drinking in the Midwest

The backstory:

A drug rehabilitation center, Valley Spring Recovery Center, used data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to examine the binge-drinking rates for each state in the country.

The CDC defines binge-drinking as a woman drinking four or more drinks in one sitting or a man drinking five or more drinks.

Local perspective:

In total, six Midwest states made up the top 10 of states with the highest binge-drinking rates in the country, with Iowa leading the way with 22.5% of adults in the state engaging in binge-drinking.

Not far behind is North Dakota at No. 2 on the list with a rate of 22.4%, followed by South Dakota at No. 4 with a 21.5% rate.

Wisconsin finished with a binge-drinking rate of 20.2%, landing at sixth on the list, followed by Illinois in seventh at 19.6% of adults engaging in binge-drinking.

Finally, Minnesota rounded out the top 10 with a binge-drinking rate of 18.4%.

Indiana finished ranked as the Midwest state with the lowest rate for adults who engage in binge-drinking at 16.5%.

Here's where the rest of the Midwest landed on the list:

1. Iowa - 22.5% binge-drinking rate

2. North Dakota - 22.4% binge-drinking rate

4. South Dakota - 21.5% binge-drinking rate

6. Wisconsin - 20.2% binge-drinking rate

7. Illinois - 19.6% binge-drinking rate

10. Minnesota - 18.4% binge-drinking rate

16. Ohio - 17.2% binge-drinking rate

19. Michigan - 16.7% binge-drinking rate

21. Indiana - 16.5% binge-drinking rate

What they're saying:

According to a spokesperson for the Valley Spring Recovery Center, there may be a reason the Midwest makes up so much of the top of the list.

"There is a regional clustering at the top of the table, with Midwestern states reporting the highest rates of binge-drinking. This may be a result of underlying economic and occupational factors, long and cold winters keeping people indoors, and state policies, such as lower taxes on alcohol and longer bar hours."

Rest of the country

Big picture view:

Making up the rest of the top 10 for the highest binge-drinking rates were Montana at No. 3 with a rate of 21.9%, followed by Nebraska at No. 5 with 20.5%.

Tied with Wisconsin for sixth on the list was Hawaii with a binge-drinking rate of 20.2%.

Colorado (19%) and Pennsylvania (18.6%) finished eighth and ninth, just ahead of Minnesota.

On the other side, Utah finished as the state with the lowest binge-drinking rate with 11.9%, followed by Maryland and New Mexico, who tied for second-lowest at 13.9%.