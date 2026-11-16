The Brief Jennifer Alisa Kraft, 44, faces a felony case accusing her of diverting $15,512.17 from a Sept. 26, 2025, Richfield STEM School Parent Teacher Organization fundraiser into her personal bank account, according to a Hennepin County complaint filed Nov. 16. The complaint says the fundraiser money was used for apartment payments, nearby store purchases and digital purchases before the Parent Teacher Organization was repaid by Dec. 16, 2025.



A Richfield woman is accused of taking more than $15,000 from a school fundraiser and using it for personal expenses, according to charges filed Monday in Hennepin County Court.

How prosecutors say money moved

What we know:

The complaint says the Richfield STEM School Parent Teacher Organization is a volunteer-run nonprofit that raises money for field trips, literacy opportunities, classroom supplies, lower-cost school events and staff appreciation meals. Court records show Kraft faces one felony count that carries up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Local perspective:

RSTEM PTO held its 2025 fun run on Sept. 26, 2025, and used MyFunRun to organize the run and process donations, according to the complaint. The company charged a platform fee, but the remaining money was supposed to go to the fundraiser.

Authorities say Kraft was RSTEM PTO's fundraising coordinator at the time. On Sept. 27, 2025, she logged into MyFunRun from an IP address tied to her Richfield residence and changed the payout banking information to her personal Citizens Independent Bank account, according to the complaint.

By the numbers:

MyFunRun paid out $15,512.17 on Oct. 21, 2025, and the complaint says the money went into Kraft's personal bank account. Authorities say she then moved $15,450 right away into other personal bank accounts.

The complaint says Kraft paid $8,578.01 to Chamberlain Apartments on Oct. 24, 2025, later paid another $2,379.45 to the apartment complex and also spent money at a liquor store, restaurants, Target and on movie rentals, audiobooks and phone games near her home.

How questions led to repayment

E.J., the PTO treasurer, repeatedly asked about the fundraiser money, and the complaint says Kraft reassured her that the payment was still being processed.

What they're saying:

The complaint states In a Dec. 3, 2025, text message, Kraft wrote, "They just messaged me that there was a mix-up and they will send the first payment this week (they usually do it in batches I think?) sorry meant to text you!"

E.J. contacted MyFunRun on Dec. 12, 2025, and the company confirmed the full fundraiser payout had been deposited on Oct. 21, 2025, into Kraft's account, according to the complaint. The complaint says E.J. reported it to Richfield police that day, and that on Dec. 13, 2025, E.J. and C.M., the PTO president at the time, confronted Kraft at her home, where she cried, admitted taking the money because she was being evicted due to money troubles and wrote a personal check for $2,512.17 as part of a repayment agreement signed by Kraft and C.M. The complaint says Kraft's husband, B.K., later worked with C.M. on repayment, and RSTEM PTO received a $13,000 check from Kraft's parents-in-law on Dec. 16, 2025, with a letter calling it "repayment for Jennifer Kraft deposit errors."