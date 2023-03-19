Senator Westrom: I broke 3 ribs in snowmobile crash

A Minnesota state senator hurt in a snowmobile crash last weekend says he suffered three broken ribs in the crash.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Senator Torrey Westrom, who represents the Alexandria area, thanked supporters who wished him well after the wreck.

Westrom, who is the only blind person to serve in the Minnesota legislature, was thrown from a snowmobile while riding as a passenger on a 2009 Arctic Cat on Lake Ida. The snowmobile was being driven by a 13-year-old boy when it hit a snowdrift on the north end of the lake.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. In his message, Westrom thanked Alomere Hospital staff for their "exceptional care."

Westrom now says he is continuing with his recovery and was able to meet remotely with his staff this past week. He says he plans to return to the capitol soon.