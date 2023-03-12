Minnesota state senator injured in snowmobile crash

A Minnesota state senator is recovering after a minor snowmobile crash on Sunday in west-central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Torrey Westrom was injured, riding as a passenger on a 2009 Arctic Cat on Lake Ida.

Deputies say, around 3 p.m. on Sunday, they got a 911 call for the crash on the north end of Lake Ida, just north of Alexandria.

At the scene, deputies found Westrom on the lake about 200 yards from the shoreline. Speaking with witnesses, deputies say they learned Westrom was riding as a passenger on the snowmobile driven by a 13-year-old boy when it hit a snowdrift, throwing Westrom from the machine.

Westrom wasn't seriously hurt but suffered upper body pain. He was carried by sled to an ambulance and transported to Alomere Hospital.

In a statement, the Senate GOP says Westrom is still at the hospital as of Sunday night for observation. The statement reads in full:

Earlier today, Sen. Torrey Westrom was a passenger on a snowmobile driven by a family member when it struck an ice chunk left from a fish house and caused Westrom to fall off the snowmobile. He was checked out by first responders and brought to the hospital where he remains for observation. The driver, who had received his Youth Snowmobile Safety certification, was not injured. Sen. Westrom sends his thanks to the first responders for their care and fast response.