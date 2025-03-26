Fmr. Sen. Justin Eichorn to return to court Wednesday in prostitution case

The Brief Former Minnesota Senator Justin Eichorn is set to return to federal court on Wednesday. Eichorn is accused of trying to solicit an underage girl who was actually an undercover Bloomington police officer. Eichorn was initially granted release, but that release is being debated after prosecutors say he allegedly asked an associate to take his laptop from his apartment.



Former Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn is set to return to court Wednesday morning as he faces a detention hearing after police say he was caught in a prostitution sting allegedly trying to meet with a teen girl.

Sen. Eichorn returns to court

What we know:

Eichorn was initially granted release in his first court appearance in the case. However, over the weekend, prosecutors requested a new detention hearing for Eichorn after they said he tried to get an associate to get a laptop from his St. Paul apartment before it could be examined by investigators.

In a filing issued on Sunday, prosecutors said FBI agents had already arrived at the apartment before Eichorn's associate. She asked the authorities if she could retrieve her work laptop from the apartment, which the agents refused.

Inside Eichorn's apartment, prosecutors say they found the laptop, a factory-reset cell phone, and a gun which prosecutors said Eichorn lied about having.

Bloomington prostitution sting

The backstory:

Bloomington police said Eichorn was among 14 men arrested in a prostitution sting this month.

Officers say Eichorn was texting with an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl. In the text conversation, police say Eichorn haggled the rate, asked how much it would cost to have sex without a condom, and asked for a photo of the girl.

What they found:

After he was arrested, police found two cell phones, a box of condoms, and $129 in cash in his vehicle.

Senator Eichorn resigns

Timeline:

Eichorn texted over the course of several days between March 11 and March 17 to arrange an encounter with the girl. Ultimately, officers said when he arrived to meet with the girl, he was arrested by officers.

Eichorn's arrest was made public on March 18. Over the next two days, he faced pressure from both sides of the aisle to resign as a state senator.

On the evening of March 19, Minnesota Senate Republicans said they would motion to expel Eichorn from the Senate the following morning. Before that motion could be heard, Eichorn submitted his letter of resignation before that Senate session.

This week, his wife filed for divorce.

What's next:

In court, a judge will decide whether Eichorn should remain locked up as he faces trial. Initially, Eichorn was set to be released to a halfway house on Tuesday.

Currently, Eichorn remains in federal custody in the Sherburne County Jail.