Former MN Sen. Justin Eichorn's wife files for divorce after prostitution sting

The Brief The wife of former Minnesota Senator Justin Eichorn has filed for divorce following his arrest last week. Eichorn was allegedly caught in a prostitution sting in Bloomington. Police said Eichorn attempted to meet up with a 17-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover officer.



The backstory:

Senator Justin Eichorn was arrested last week after Bloomington police say he was caught in a prostitution sting targeting people looking for minors.

Police said Eichorn was texting with an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl. After negotiating the price and terms of the encounter, police say they arrested Eichorn when he showed up for the meet-up. Police said he had cash, condoms, and two cell phones in his truck.

Days after the arrest, following pressure from both sides of the aisle, Eichorn resigned from the Minnesota Senate.

Bloomington police arrested eight other people in the same sting.

Dig deeper:

Eichorn was initially charged in state court, but the case has now been moved to federal court, where he faces charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The former senator was initially allowed release from jail to a halfway home on the condition he allowed GPS monitoring.

Eichorn's wife files for divorce

What we know:

On Monday, Eichorn's wife filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Itasca County Court.

What's next:

After initially being granted release, Eichorn is now set to return to court on at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for a new detention hearing.

Prosecutors are requesting the new hearing after they say Eichorn attempted to prevent a laptop from being examined by authorities. The hearing is set for Wednesday morning in federal court.

Authorities are still working to examine the laptop found at Eichorn's apartment. It's unclear if there is anything of evidentiary value on the computer.