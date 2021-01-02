Sen. Mitch McConnell's home in Kentucky vandalized

article

The Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reportedly vandalized overnight.

According to WDRB, a message written on his front door in spray paint read, "[Weres] my money," referring to the $2,000 stimulus checks that McConnell blocked this week.

A photo posted to Twitter shows another message spray-painted on the window of his home.

"I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," Senator McConnell said according to WDRB. "This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum."

McConnell doubled down Friday on his opposition to $2,000 stimulus checks and Republicans again blocked last-ditch efforts to approve the enhanced coronavirus relief.

McConnell dismissed the $2,000 checks as a "universal cash giveaway" and not the right approach to provide targeted relief to those who need it most.

On Friday, photos surfaced on social media and TMZ showing graffiti on a San Francisco garage door purportedly at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The apparently spray-painted message read "$2K" with a line through it.

(KTVU)

"Cancel Rent?" "We want everything!" Another line appeared to read "UBI!" referring to the concept of universal basic income.

A spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department told Fox News that officers responded to the reported vandalism around 2 a.m. Friday. "Unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig's head on the sidewalk," they said.

