Crash leaves semi trailer hanging over 694 overpass

A crash along I-694 in Oakdale has left a semi's trailer hanging over the side of an overpass.

Traffic cameras show the jack-knifed semi blocking northbound lanes on I-694 over County Road 14 around 8 p.m. An alert from MnDOT warned I-694 was expected to be closed for three hours.

Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was involved in a crash with another vehicle when it jack-knifed and its trailer ended up hanging over the side of the overpass. There were injuries in the crash, but the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Troopers are currently diverting traffic on County Road 14 – which is also 34th Street until the crash can be cleared.

UPDATE: By 9:30 p.m., crews have pulled the trailer from the edge of the overpass. Crews continue to work to clear the wreck on 694.