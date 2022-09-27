Watch: Woman drives through West St. Paul liquor store

Footage from a security camera shows a woman driving into a West St. Paul liquor store on Monday afternoon.

West. St. Paul police and firefighters were dispatched to R&B Liquors on Robert Street at 2:07 p.m. after 911 calls about a car driving through a business, according to a West St. Paul Police incident report.

The report indicates the 66-year-old driver told officers she was trying to back up when she drove into the front of the store. The video shows she was arriving and pulling into a parking place when the car lurches forward and goes through the store window.

No injuries were reported, and police say the driver has not been charged with a crime.