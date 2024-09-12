At least 2 St. Paul schools close after 'shooting threats' on social media

The Brief Hope Community Academy and Community School of Excellence in St. Paul have closed after a "shooting threat" naming several schools, including theirs. St. Paul police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the threat, which police believe is not credible at this time. Other schools have posted on social media about the threat, but have said the schools are remaining open on Sept. 12.



What we know

St. Paul Public School officials posted a notice on their website of posts circulating on social media naming schools in the Twin Cities and Minnesota alleging possible violence.

"St. Paul Public Schools takes every alleged threat seriously. We work closely with our local, state and national law enforcement partners to evaluate every threat. We do not believe that this threat is credible, and there is currently no danger to any SPPS campus. It is important to note that many of the messages being shared on social media are copied from posts outside the SPPS district," the message reads.

The St. Paul police also said these messages have been appearing around the country, and investigators are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and St. Paul school security to monitor the situation. However, police do not believe the threats are credible at this time.

Schools closing

While authorities are investigating, at least two schools announced Wednesday night that classes would be canceled on Sept. 12 due to the threats.

Both Hope Community Academy and Community School of Excellence in St. Paul announced the closure after learning of a "shooting threat," which they say named several schools, including theirs.

"We want to assure you that we are taking this threat very seriously and have reported the threat to local law enforcements," the Hope Community Academy posted on Facebook. "To ensure the safety of all students and staff, we've decided to close the school tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 12."

"Community School of Excellence is aware of a shooting threat to a number of schools in St. Paul. Unfortunately, CSE is one of the schools listed," a post read on Facebook. "The police department is aware of this threat but they have no further information or guidance pending their own investigation. CSE takes all threats made to its school, students and staff seriously. To ensure the safety of all staff and students, CSE administration is closing the school for tomorrow."

What we don’t know

While police have said other posts have been showing up around the country, they have not provided further details. Police have not said who made the threats online or exactly how many schools were named.

This comes just a week after a fatal school shooting in Georgia.