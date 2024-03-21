School cell phone policy required districtwide in 2025 under new proposal

What are the rules on students' cell phone use in a classroom?

That’s the question lawmakers are hoping to clarify by requiring school districts and charter schools to adopt a policy on students’ possession and use of cell phones in school by March 15, 2025.

The bill is part of a larger collection of potential education policies – known as H.F. 3782, authored by Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka). The bill, which is seen as a comprehensive education policy package by lawmakers, passed the House Education Policy Committee on Thursday.



"As a mother of two middle-schoolers, the question of technology in the classroom and cell phone use is top of my mind… My son has described lunches where all he does is watch friends play Pokémon GO. Both of my children constantly describe people using their phones at lunch, on breaks and during classroom in school," said Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton), the author of the original standalone bill at a previous House Education Policy Committee hearing.



Under the proposal, the Minnesota School Boards Association would develop a model policy on students’ possession and use of cell phones in school by Dec. 15, 2024.

It would then require school boards to adopt a policy — but not necessarily the created model policy — on students’ possession and use of cell phones in school by the March 2025 deadline.

"Research has shown that access to cell phones in school impedes learning, stunts relationships, and lessens a sense of belonging for students," Rep. Feist said. "The more we understand about cell phones in schools, the more it is clear that we need to be proactive, collaborative and thoughtful in how and when their use is permitted. This bill makes it so all schools will have a clear policy."

According to Feist, reducing phone use in schools would both lessen distractions, and potentially improve mental health among students — citing social media and app-based bullying as main culprits.

"Let’s make a plan to reduce cell phone use in schools," said Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove). "The research has shown how impactful it is, but it only works if it’s building-wide."

Previously, FOX 9 covered the Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) School Board considering a proposal that would have changed its districtwide student electronics policy to allow teachers to set their own guidelines for cell phone use in the classroom.



But some schools have taken a more rigid approach.

According to St. Anthony Middle School principal Amy Kujawski, her school has an "off- and out-of-sight policy" — asking students to both turn phones off and place them out of sight during school hours, such as in a locker.

"We know that the further the distance from the student to the phone, the better chance for learning there is," Kujawski told the committee on Tuesday. "It is key that 100% of my staff is on board. No one lets it slide so that students know this cell phone practice will be enforced consistently."