Scammers are posing as FBI, Minnesota BCA agents: What you need to know

Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement.

In a press release on Monday, the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said scammers are exploiting phone number spoofing technology to make calls posing as FBI and BCA agents. Scammers have manipulated the caller ID to match the phone numbers of law enforcement and have deceived their targets.

"The scammers pretend they are conducting an investigation and have collected sensitive details such as Social Security numbers, banking information, and residential addresses," the press release said.

Legitimate FBI and BCA agents may contact people as they investigate actual cases. So to determine whether the person calling you is who they say they are, Minnesotans are advised to ask for a callback number and then reach out to the agency's general information line. Those phone numbers are:

FBI: 763-569-8000

BCA: 651-793-7000

"A legitimate BCA agent will encourage you to call the main phone number and confirm their identity. If the person who called doesn’t want you to do that, hang up the phone. It’s a scammer," BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam can find information via the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).