Savage Police search for woman last seen at Mystic Lake Casino

The Savage Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 51-year-old woman last seen Saturday.

Alisa Defoe, of Savage, was last seen by a witness on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn., police said. She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, according to the Facebook post.

Savage Police Detective Sgt. Mike Schiltz said her friends and family haven't seen her in-person since Wednesday, Feb. 16, and they last had contact with Defoe on the phone last Friday. They told police this is unusual behavior for her, and they are concerned for her safety.

Investigators do not believe she arrived to the casino in her vehicle. But the last known vehicle she operated is a Silver Acura ILX 2016 with license plate 463RWY or NKS376.

Sgt. Schiltz said the police department has made requests to different agencies for help and are waiting for more information.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Savage Police at 952-882-2600.