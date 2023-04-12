Expand / Collapse search
Sam's Club offering $10 memberships for limited time

By Alexa Mae Asperin
A sign hangs outside a Sam's Club store on January 12, 2018 in Streamwood, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - To celebrate a milestone 40th birthday, Sam's Club is doing it big and extending a special offer to potential first-time members. 

From April 14 through April 19, a standard membership will cost just $10 (regular price $50) and "plus" memberships - which offer additional perks like free shipping on most items - will be $70 for the first year.

To make things even sweeter, the club is also offering perks like a free sweet treat and free fountain drink on April 15 at all locations. There's also a special new cafe item - a birthday cake sundae - available for just $1.58 all through April. 

There will even be special "vintage-inspired merchandise" available for purchase, delivering "early 80s logo styles" on everything from tees and sweatshirts to hats and stickers.

Officials said various clubs across the U.S. will host outdoor and in-club experiences that will feature a food truck and more. To see which locations are participating, tap or click here.

Stores originally opened on April 7, 1983, in Midwest City, Oklahoma as an experiment launched by Walmart founder Sam Walton. Over the last four decades, Sam's Club has grown with nearly 600 locations.