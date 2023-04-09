Rochester Public Schools to close Monday after possible cyber attack

article

Rochester Public Schools will be closed Monday due to a possible cyber attack.

The school district detected "unusual activity on the district’s network," Thursday, and responded by shutting down the network and "almost all core technology systems," while staff began an investigation, according to an update posted Friday on the district’s website.

In a YouTube video, District Superintendent Kent Pekel said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution," and that they decided to not hold classes because teaching would be difficult without access to the internet or district systems.

He added that sports and extracurricular activities would continue as normal Monday.

"I regret the impact that not having students report on Monday will have on our families, and I also regret needing to share this information during what for many of our families is a holiday weekend and at the tail end of spring break," Pekel said in the video. "I ask for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation as quickly as possible."

The district expects to resume classes Tuesday with reduced access to the network.



