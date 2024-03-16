Rochester police find missing woman's body in culvert

article

Editor's note: The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body found as Alice Dobmeier. They also confirmed there were no signs of trauma.

See the original story below:

Police in Rochester found a woman's body inside a culvert late Friday afternoon.

According to police, during a search for a missing woman, authorities recovered a body about 80 yards inside the culvert by a retention pond off 25th Street Southeast east of Broadway Avenue South.

Authorities found items next to the recovered body that belong to 34-year-old Alice Dobmeier, who was reported missing on March 6, police said. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office will make a formal identification and determine the cause of death.

According to law enforcement, evidence at the scene indicated no sign of foul play and there is currently no known threat to the community.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We extend our sincere condolences to Ms. Dobmeier’s family and friends," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a post on social media.