Robbinsdale teachers stage rally, as Minneapolis teachers walk out of class

There are growing frustrations from educators across the metro as they work under expired contracts.

On Wednesday, teachers from Robbinsdale and Minneapolis separately took actions to try and get the attention of district officials. The teachers’ unions from both school districts are headed to mediation next month.

Ahead of a closed-door school board meeting to discuss labor negotiations, Robbinsdale teachers and education assistants waited outside for board members to walk in.

"They've currently suspended negotiations with all bargaining units in Robbinsdale. And we just want to negotiate our contracts," said Christina Anderson, the president of the Educational Assistants in Robbinsdale.

They say they haven't been able to negotiate since December. Increased pay is their top demand to stay competitive with other districts.

"Since we're 200 days over our expired contract, we want answers, and we want the process to keep moving forward because it's very much hurting our pay," said Jessica Gleason, a special education assistant in Robbinsdale.

Marti Voight, the interim superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools, said in a statement: "Like other school districts, Rdale has finite resources. We have to balance equitable pay for staff with other district expenses. Our staff do amazing work in our buildings every day, and we appreciate their dedication to our students and families."

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis Public Schools, 4,500 teachers and education support professionals are now holding "Walkout Wednesdays." They plan to walk out every Wednesday until their contract is settled. They've been working under an expired contract for seven months.

"Our jobs have gotten harder because there's a shortage of workers. We don't have teachers in classrooms so we have to cover classrooms. We're missing support staff. We’re missing ESPs so that workload falls on teachers to cover that up. So, it's a lot more work. Our kids have more needs," said Caroline Hooper, a social studies teacher at Southwest High School.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers has had ten negotiating sessions with the district advocating for higher wages.

"If we get 8.5 (percent) the first year, we're comparable with some other districts. If we get 7.5 (percent) the next year, we're almost in the top three, and it's essential that to get families back, we're attracting and retaining the finest," said Greta Callahan, the teacher chapter president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers.

MPS district officials said they’re facing a multi-million dollar gap due to federal COVID-19 funding ending in September. Officials said the district needs to reduce $90 million in spending for next year in order to remain fiscally solvent.

A district spokesperson said in a statement, "Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) supports MFT’s right to collective action. It is our understanding that the walkout will occur at the end of the teacher duty day and will not directly impact students. We remain committed to negotiating a contract with MFT that recognizes the increased cost of living, while also being mindful of our responsibility to be good stewards of our limited resources - the result of systemic underfunding of public education. In the future, it is imperative we begin bargaining sooner, including over the summer, to avoid bargaining during budget season. We tried to begin bargaining last summer but that invitation was declined by MFT."