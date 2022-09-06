Road closed after serious crash north of Northfield, Minn.

article

A bad crash in Dakota County has shut down a stretch of Foliage Avenue at 307th Street in Greenvale Township, the sheriff's office reports.

FOX 9's helicopter flew over the wreck Tuesday afternoon that appears to involve an SUV and a FedEx semi-truck that collided just north of Northfield, Minnesota. The sheriff's office has not disclosed further details on the crash. Aerial shows the SUV took on significant damage in the wreck.

The road is closed until further notice while the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.