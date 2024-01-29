Ricky Cobb shooting: MN Trooper charged with murder to make first court appearance

The Minnesota State Trooper charged with murder in the killing of Ricky Cobb II is set to make his first court appearance Monday.

Ryan Londregan, 27, is scheduled to appear in Hennepin County District Court on Monday afternoon.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Londregan with second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault in connection to a July 2023 traffic stop where Cobb was fatally shot.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers pulled Cobb over during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 around 1:50 a.m. on July 31, 2023. Previously, authorities said Cobb had a felony warrant out of Ramsey County and attempted to detain him when he fled.

Dash camera and body camera footage show three troopers approaching Cobb’s vehicle asking him to get out of the car. They then attempted to physically remove him after he refused to exit. Londregan then fired his gun, killing Cobb.

Londregan’s attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge, citing abuse of the grand jury process.

"Londregan moves the court for an order dismissing the state's complaint for abuse of the grand jury process, in that the state empaneled a grand jury and, when the grand jury did not return an indictment, proceeded to charge defendant via complaint, thus using the grand jury improperly as a substitute for discovery," the court filing read.

Londregan's hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Check back for updates.