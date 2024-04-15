Ricky Cobb shooting: Family to file lawsuit against Trooper Londregan

The family of Ricky Cobb II says they will be filing a lawsuit against Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan, who fatally shot Cobb during a traffic stop in Minneapolis in July 2023.

In a press release on Monday, Cobb's family says they'll be joined by their attorneys for a news conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hennepin County Government Center to announce the filing of their lawsuit against Londregan.

Cobb's family will speak at the press conference, as well as civil rights attorneys Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniel and F. Clayton Tyler.

Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree assault in connection to the July 31, 2023, traffic stop. These charges came nearly six months after the fatal shooting and followed calls from Cobb’s family for the firing and charging of Londregan.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers pulled over Cobb during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 near 42nd Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on July 31, 2023. Authorities previously said Cobb had a felony warrant out of Ramsey County and attempted to detain him when he fled. A trooper then shot Cobb, and he died from his injuries.

Dash camera and body camera videos that were released show the three troopers approaching Cobb's vehicle and asking him to get out of the car, and then they attempt to physically remove him after he refused to exit. Londregan then fired his gun, killing Cobb.

Following the shooting, the BCA has said there was a gun in the back of Cobb's vehicle — but never visibly in his possession — when he was fatally shot.

Londregan had about 1.5 years of law enforcement experience at the time of the shooting.

According to his family, Cobb was the father of two sons, ages 8 and 10.

All three troopers involved in the traffic stop were placed on administrative leave following the incident. They remain on paid leave as of Wednesday morning.

Chief Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol said last summer Cobb was pulled when a State Patrol Trooper, later identified as Brett Seide, working overnight in search of traffic violations spotted Cobb's Ford Fusion with no taillights near Dowling Avenue on I-94. At that point, Langer said troopers discovered Cobb had a pickup and hold for a felony violation of an order of protection out of Ramsey County.

A total of four videos were released – bodycam footage from the driver's side, passenger's side, and trooper from behind the vehicle, as well as squad car dashcam video.

In one bodycam video of the driver’s side of Cobb’s vehicle, a trooper is speaking with Cobb and repeatedly asks him to step outside the vehicle. He is asked to hand the trooper his keys but refuses. Cobb can be heard saying, "Call my attorney" and "Is it a warrant?" while being asked to exit.

He continually asks "Why?" while being told to hand over his keys, before he puts the vehicle in drive and begins to drive away.

As the trooper tries to reach into his vehicle, at least two shots can be heard, fired from the trooper on the passenger's side, according to Langer.

When troopers catch up to Cobb, his vehicle is pinned against the guardrail of I-94. A trooper can be heard saying, "Stay with me man," as the troopers attempt to render aid to him.