The Brief A new report details that state investigators found probable cause leaders within the Bemidji Area Schools district failed to protect students from sexual harassment by employees. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights says investigations found incidents that date to 2008 and involve at least 12 staff members, including three who later faced criminal charges. The department said it will seek changes to district policies, training and reporting and could sue if no agreement is reached.



State investigators say Bemidji Area Schools district leaders failed to stop sexual harassment by employees and protect students, as staff and protocols went unenforced for years.

State investigation details complaints

What we know:

A new Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) report says an investigation found probable cause that Bemidji Area Schools, also known as Independent School District 31, violated Minnesota’s civil rights law when district leaders didn’t take enough action to stop sexual harassment by school employees or protect students from further harm after reports of inappropriate conduct surfaced.

Dig deeper:

The MDHR report says that students as young as kindergarten were affected and that the pattern ranged from elementary school through high school.

According to the department, students experienced unwelcome touching, sexually charged comments, sexually explicit electronic communications and other conduct that interfered with their education.

MDHR said the allegations stretch back to 2008 and involve at least 12 staff members, including teachers, a former assistant principal now serving a 25-year sentence for producing child pornography and coercing minors and a former substitute paraprofessional who is reported to have pleaded guilty to felony solicitation after being charged with allegedly sending sexual images and video to a student at Bemidji Middle School.

Why you should care:

The report says that district leaders sometimes investigated complaints, issued warnings or took disciplinary action, but those steps were not enough to stop the harassment or keep it from reoccurring, also finding that at least three teachers continued sexually harassing students after warnings.

Reporting requirements were not consistently followed, and the district did not make meaningful changes to policies or staff training after misconduct was reported, including employees being allowed to keep working with students despite repeated complaints, the report says.

What they're saying:

"For years, Bemidji Area Schools received warnings that educators were sexually harassing students, including children as young as kindergarten. Yet the district repeatedly failed to take effective action. In some cases, educators continued to work with students after multiple complaints," MDHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in a statement accompanying the release of the report. "This was not an isolated failure. For years, the district failed to act on warning signs, missed opportunities to intervene, and failed to prevent further harm to students. Our investigation found a sustained pattern of harassment and inadequate responses that violated students' civil rights. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights will seek accountability and lasting change to protect students."

The other side:

A statement provided to FOX 9 on behalf of Bemidji Area Schools reads as follows: "The District strongly disagrees with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights findings in both Charges of Discrimination and continues to dispute both charges. The District cannot comment on or release information regarding private personnel and educational data, but the District does want our community to know that the District takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously and promptly investigates the same. The District has policies in place prohibiting sexual harassment and conducts trainings for its staff regarding sexual harassment, including the identification of potential sexual harassment and how to respond if sexual harassment is reported. The District’s first priority is the safety of students, and the District will continue its efforts to ensure student safety, to publicize reporting procedures, and to investigate any complaints received."

What's next:

MDHR says that schools are legally responsible for "taking meaningful action to prevent and address sex discrimination and sexual harassment when they know or should know it is happening."

The department says it will seek an agreement requiring the district to change policies and practices, train staff, keep reporting to MDHR and potentially pay monetary damages.