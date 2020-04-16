Retiring Minnesota teacher surprised with birthday parade from community

article

After 42 years of teaching at St. Dominic Catholic School in Northfield, Minnesota, Janet Sletten is calling it a career. Thursday, also just happened to be her 66th birthday.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sletten did not expect she’d get a celebration for either milestone, but little did she know something was in the works.

Community members, friends and families - many that she taught over those years - surprised her with a drive-by parade to show their appreciation for everything she has done.

"Oh I love you all, thank you so much for coming,” said Sletten. “You're all wonderful people. I am glad I had 42 years to teach at St. Dominic School, it's been the best, the very, very best time. I'm so grateful for it all."

So many people, even the local police department, stopped by to thank her. Some made banners and brought her balloons and gifts.

