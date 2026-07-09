Minneapolis chief communications officer Adam Fetcher out amid possible criminal charges

The Brief Adam Fetcher is no longer Minneapolis’ chief communications officer as of Wednesday, July 1. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has received a case involving Fetcher, and charges could be possible. The details of the case have not been made public.



Minneapolis’ chief communications officer, Adam Fetcher, is out of his job and now faces possible legal trouble.

Adam Fetcher’s departure from city hall

What we know:

City officials say Adam Fetcher’s last day as chief communications officer was Monday, July 1.

Fetcher, who previously worked in the Obama administration, started his role with the City of Minneapolis last year. The city has not shared any further details about the circumstances surrounding Fetcher’s departure.

Legal questions for the former official

What they're saying:

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it has received a case involving Fetcher and added that charges are possible. Fetcher’s attorney had no comment.

The nature of the case has not been made clear by officials.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what the case involving Fetcher is about or what specific charges, if any, might be filed.