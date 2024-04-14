Fire Danger: Red Flag Warning in northwest MN

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning residents about a Red Flag Warning for seven northwest counties facing extreme fire risk on Sunday.

That Red Flag Warning is expected to be in place from noon until 8 p.m.

The counties impacted are Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.

Conditions for most of the state, meanwhile, are within the "high fire danger" category.

DNR wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison said "Embers can be carried for over a mile in high winds like this. People should use extreme caution until conditions improve."

The NWS says a Red Flag Warning means "fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including strong wind and low relative humidity levels."

Residents are told to not burn anything in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in place and should also check any recent burning they may have done to make sure the fire is completely out.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it will not activate any open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning and campfires are also discouraged.

Updates on current Red Flag Warnings can be found by visiting the National Weather Service website.

Data on fire danger and burning restrictions can be found on the DNR website.

Anyone who wants to get email updates about the current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota can text "FIRE" to 66468.