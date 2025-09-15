Rep. Hortman special election: District 34B voters head to polls Tuesday

The Brief District 34B voters will choose new representation on Sept. 16 for the upcoming legislative session following the death of former Rep. Melissa Hortman. The historically blue district covers parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties, including portions of Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin. Former Brooklyn Park City Council member Xp Lee won the DFL primary with 59.15% of the vote. The race included three DFL candidates and one GOP candidate.



A special election to fill the seat once held by Rep. Melissa Hortman will go before District 34B voters Tuesday.

Rep. Hortman special election

What we know:

Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were fatally shot on June 14 in what law enforcement has since called a "targeted" shooting of political violence.

At the time of her death, she had served 11 terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

She served as the Democratic Speaker of the House in Minnesota for six years, starting in 2019, and giving up the role after the 2024 election resulted in an even partisan split.

Vance Boelter – the man accused of killing the Hortmans, while also seriously injuring John and Yvette Hoffman as part of the attack – has been indicted by a grand jury on eight total charges.

Dig deeper:

A primary was held in August to determine which candidates would lobby for the seat.

Ruth Bittner was the sole GOP candidate during the process, while Xp Lee won the nomination for the DFL.

District 34B

Local perspective:

The historically blue district covers parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties, including portions of Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin.