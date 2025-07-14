House District 34B special election: Xp Lee running for open seat

article

Former Brooklyn Park City Council member Xp Lee announced he is running for Minnesota House District 34B, the seat previously held by the late Rep. Melissa Hortman.

Xp Lee running for District 34B

What they're saying:

Lee announced his candidacy for the vacant seat of District 34B on Monday.

He shared the following statement on social media:

"As a refugee, a union member, a father, and a public servant, I’m running because I believe our communities deserve bold, compassionate leadership that listens and delivers real results.

"I grew up in public housing, raised by hardworking parents who believed in the promise of America. I’ve dedicated my life to service—on the Brooklyn Park City Council and now as a health equity leader at the MN Department of Health—fighting to make sure no one is left behind. Now, I’m ready to take that fight to the State Capitol."

In his official campaign news release, Lee paid tribute to Hortman, saying, "Melissa Hortman wasn’t just a powerful voice at the Capitol—she was our neighbor. Her legacy of principled, visionary leadership continues to inspire me. I’m committed to honoring her work and carrying forward the progress she helped build."

Special election for Rep. Hortman’s seat

The backstory:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a writ of special election to fill the vacant seat of District 34B after the death of Rep. Melissa Hortman. The district covers parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 12, with the election scheduled for Sept. 16. Those who would like to run for the seat can file with the Secretary of State from July 15 until 5 p.m. on July 22.

On July 7, Brooklyn Park City Council Member Christian Eriksen announced he is running for the Minnesota House Representative seat formerly held by Hortman.