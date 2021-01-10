Remote work could be here to stay for some workers after pandemic

The pandemic has altered life for everyone. It's also forced most companies to re-adjust how they do business.

For some, that has meant sending employees home to work remotely. And, even as more people get vaccinated, we likely won't see a total shift back to the office.

A survey by Global Workplace Analytics found 76 percent of global employees want to continue work from home, at least a few days a week. And some businesses could be inclined to keep that in place.

Sunday, we got insight from business consultant and New York Times best-selling author Rodd Wagner about productivity and the future of work. Wagner recently penned an article for Forbes on how remote work could fit into the future.

